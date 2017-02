Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers received a call about a reckless driver on Ohio 2 at 5:24 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers spotted the vehicle and stopped it near mile marker 22 in Erie County’s Berlin Township. Anthony J. Carter of Lorain subsequently was arrested on an OVI charge.

Carter’s previous OVI convictions happened in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2014.

Carter was scheduled to appear Tuesday Erie County Court.