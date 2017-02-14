Passed out woman flips off police, charged with OVI

Carmen Statzer, 35, of Monroe, Ohio, was charged with OVI and driving under suspension, according to the police report.

She failed to appear for her arraignment Monday morning in Middletown Municipal Court, officials said. Visiting Judge Robert Messham Jr. issued a a bench warrant for her arrest.

When police responded to Roosevelt Boulevard and University Boulevard at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, they were told by witnesses the driver was asleep at the wheel of the SUV and she wouldn’t wake up, the report said.

The report said the doors were locked and police officers tapped on the window with their flashlight, but the driver remained asleep. About two minutes later, police realized the SUV was still in drive. Statzer woke up, flipped off officers and went back to sleep, police wrote in the report.

When officers tried to use a lock out kit, Statzer woke up and took her foot off the brake, and the car rolled forward, the report said. While officers yelled at her to stop the vehicle it came to a stop about 10 yards into the intersection at Roosevelt and University.

Statzer unlocked the door and officers reached inside and put the vehicle in park, the report said.

Statzer was unable to tell officers where she was located and she appeared to be “extremely disorientated,” according to the report. She told officers she drank one beer, then said she had no beer, according to the report.

Statzer was arrested and transported to Middletown City Jail. She refused all tests, police said. When asked where she was arrested, she told officers at a Middletown bar. She told officers a male was driving her car, though police said no one else was in the car.

