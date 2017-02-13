Norwalk police arrest man who failed to report to jail on child endangerment charges

An officer stopped a driver on East Main Street, Jose Israel Sanchez-Colon, of Norwalk — wanted for failure to report to jail on child endangerment charges.

Police previously arrested him Dec. 11 on driving under the influence and child endangering. He was found to be driving a pickup truck and “crashing into things” on Jefferson Street while possibly under the influence, with his 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle, according a police report. At that time, he had posted bond and was released to a sober person.

There was some confusion over the driver’s identity Saturday as Sanchez-Colon was reluctant to give his name. He told police he was Martin Araujo and said he didn’t have identification on him. A passenger in the vehicle also confirmed him as Martin, but the officer making the stop wasn’t convinced.

“Jose appeared nervous, his hands were shaking, and he would not look directly at me,” wrote Officer Jonathan Crabill in his report.

Crabill asked the man if his fingerprints or name would turn up any prior arrest information. “Martin” said he didn’t know. When a search of “Martin Araujo” turned up nothing, the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle.

“It was then that I recognized the driver as Jose Israel Sanchez Colon, when he stepped out and looked directly at me,” the officer said.

Asking Jose why he lied, he replied it was because he was afraid to go to jail.