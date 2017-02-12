Two men killed in crash; drugs and phone use cited as factors

The state Highway Patrol’s Elyria Post is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 1:28 p.m. on Ohio 58, south of Jones Road in Lorain County’s Wellington Township.

Cody M. Wallace, 21, of Clark Road in New London, was driving a beige 2016 Ford Fusion north on Ohio 58 when the vehicle traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound red 2014 Dodge Caravan being driven by Mark D. Horton, 64, of Broadway Avenue in Sheffield Township, troopers said.

Wallace, who was not wearing a safety belt, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Horton was wearing a safety belt. He, too, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Drug and phone use by Wallace are suspected as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.