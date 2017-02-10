UPDATED: 9-1-1 outage in Huron County resolved

The Huron County 9 1 1 System is now back in service.

* * *

(Original posted at 5:02 p.m.)

Huron County currently is experiencing a 9-1-1 outage.

To report an emergency involving police, fire or EMS, local residents are encouraged to call one of the following agencies:

Bellevue-area residents can call Bellevue police at 419-483-4444; Norwalk-area residents can call Norwalk police at 419-663-6780; Willard-area residents can call Willard police at 419-933-2561; and residents in all other areas and villages in Huron County can call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 419-663-2828.

Huron County officials are working with Frontier Communications and several agencies to correct this 9-1-1 outage.

The sheriff’s office does have its lines converted so that 9-1-1 calls will come through its regular lines. Instead of a 9-1-1 operator, the caller will receive the sheriff’s dispatch center.

A department spokesperson said the sheriff’s staff does not expect this outage to effect the speed or ease of handling of an emergency call.

It is unknown how long the issue will last, but further updates will be provided as information becomes available.