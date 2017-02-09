Icy road a factor in Norwalk school bus crash

The Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle minor injury school bus crash that happened this morning.

The crash occurred at 10 a.m. on Ridge Road, just north of Dublin Road in Brownson Township.

Norwalk City Schools bus No. 18 was northbound on Ridge Road when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, troopers said. There were 14 elementary students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no immediate injuries reported.

One student was later transported by a parent to FIsher-Titus Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

The school bus sustained damage to the right rear. It was driven from the scene back to the Norwalk bus garage. Icy roadways are considered a factor in the crash, troopers said.

The bus driver, Tracey L. Timbs, 45, of Milan, was cited for failure to maintain control, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.