Bellevue Police Department

Man asks gas station employee to call police, says gunman is stalking him

Ivy Keller • Updated Today at 1:14 AM
BELLEVUE — An East Main Street man spent the better part of Wednesday morning running from a stranger with a gun. At least, that was what he said, and that was what the police were told when they received a call at 4:25 a.m. from a Bellaire Street resident about someone pounding on their door.

The Bellaire resident called to report the strange knocking, but the call accidentally dropped. When police called back, they reached a female resident. She identified the person pounding on the door as a 36-year-old East Main Street man who was now standing in her driveway. She said he told her he was being chased by a man with a gun who stole his cellphone.

Although the incident is still under investigation, one thing is certain: the East Main Street man turned up again an hour later for the exact same reason. At 5:37 a.m., police received a call from an East Main Street Mickey Mart employee. There was a man wearing a black hoodie in the gas station, the employee said, who claimed he was being followed by a stranger.

