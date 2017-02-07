Boy struck by car while crossing the street

The call, which was forwarded at approximately 2:54 p.m. by the Huron County Sheriff, directed them to the corner of Castalia and Lincoln Streets.

Officers found the boy when they arrived on scene, as well as his bike, the vehicle driver, onlookers and a vehicle with a shattered windshield parked in the road. Officer Carla Schaffer saw the boy lying on the grass near Castalia Street surrounded by people, according to the report.

She spoke to the 13-year-old Bellevue boy, who was conscious, although he had blood coming from his chin and said his leg hurt. North Central EMS soon arrived to treat him.

In her report, Officer Schaffer said the vehicle driver, Anthony J. Fries, 29, of Bellevue, appeared “very upset” and was visibly shaken when she spoke with him. He said he was driving to work when he looked away from the road for a moment. He said he looked up and found the boy right in front of his vehicle. Fries was not arrested, but was cited for an expired driver’s license and full time attention. He had a friend drive his vehicle home.

Schaffer also spoke to the boy at the hospital. He said he didn’t see the car, so he tried to cross the intersection. He was taken to Toledo by ambulance for further treatment. The incident was still under investigation as of Monday.