BELLEVUE — A man on the run from police told them he didn’t know they were looking for him, Bellevue Police Detective Eric Burt said.

Daniel L. Wright, 29, of Bellevue, had been missing since Saturday when he reportedly assaulted his mother and told her he looked forward to “suicide by cop” before leaving with a gun.

Police issued a bulletin following the incident, asking people to report Wright if they spotted him. They warned that the man was likely armed.

Wright didn’t appear again until Tuesday afternoon, when he turned himself in at the Bellevue Municipal Court.

“We saw him approaching the front doors of the municipal court,” Burt said. “He was nice and polite and respectful.”

A number of people left comments on the police department’s Facebook page in support of Wright, saying they knew him to be a good man who had post-traumatic stress disorder and needed help. Some comments referred to Wright’s status as a military veteran.

One man, Brad Jett, said he went to school with Wright.

“I hope that he is found and doesn't try anything stupid. He's a hell of a nice guy, he's just suffering from PTSD,” Jett said.

While some people expressed concern over having a possibly armed man on the loose, others didn’t believe Wright was a threat.

“My husband said he has worked with him and he is a great guy but he does have PTSD,” commented Alicia Sky, who said she did not believe Wright was out to harm people.

What Wright did between Saturday and Tuesday is unknown.

“We don’t know where he was, what he was doing, who he was with,” Burt said

One person did report a possible sighting Monday afternoon. Bellevue police investigated and determined it likely wasn’t Wright.

“We really don’t think it was him, (although) we can’t be certain.” Burt said.

The department was on high alert while Wright was missing, the detective added, but there didn’t appear to be any direct threat to the public.

Burt was familiar with the man, explaining “we’ve had some dealings with him, some arguments with family members, but nothing that big.”

Following the peaceful surrender, police read Wright his Miranda rights and he asked for a lawyer. His next court hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 in Bellevue. His bond is currently set at $34,000.