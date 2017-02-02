Traffic stop turns up needles and heroin

BELLEVUE — Police officers discovered heroin and needles in the back seat of a vehicle during a routine traffic stop Wednesday.

The early morning stop, which occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Lawrence Street Wednesday, led Sgt. Tom Saleski to call in the K9 officer. The driver, Harmony E. Miller, of Bellevue, consented to the search, which turned up needles and heroin in the back seat.

Police read Danielle M. Davis, 29, also of Bellevue, her Miranda rights and arrested her. They cited Miller for driving under citation, and brought Davis back to the station.