Man caught huffing, blows his probation

A concerned citizen placed a call to the Norwalk Police Department on Wednesday when they noticed a man displaying strange behavior at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

According to the call, Steven M. Burrows, 24, of Norwalk, was seen yelling and hitting himself while sitting in his vehicle at the south side of the park.

Officers reported checking on Burrows, only to find him passed out with a can of computer duster. Burrows didn’t stay out for long.

“He was passed out initially, but then, when I contacted him, he kind of woke up and decided to inhale some more of the duster,” Sgt. James Montana said.

Despite being household products, inhalants such as computer duster or paint thinner are entirely illegal to abuse in Ohio. This can lead to a first-degree misdemeanor charge or a fifth-degree felony if the suspect has prior drug abuse convictions.

After police discovered Burrows, they arrested and took him to the Huron County Jail for a violation of probation. He was also charged with abusing a harmful inhalant and driving with a suspended license.

The probation violation likely is related to Burrows’ arrest in December in connection shoplifting from Austin’s Westside Gas Store. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He pleaded no contest to those charges in Norwalk Municipal Court and was placed on two years of probation. One condition of his probation was no alcohol or drug abuse for two years.