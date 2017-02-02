Fraud division investigating Milan official

Milan’s fiscal officer is being investigated for “potential financial irregularities” in the village’s accounts.

Mary Bruno was placed on administrative leave Monday. Milan council on Wednesday hired Sandusky city workers to help run village affairs in the interim.

“We received a request form the village police chief (Robert Meister) to help with any local efforts that would come about since they are directly involved with the village,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told the Reflector. “We’re working with the state auditor’s office, who’s also already been contacted by the office concerning some potential financial irregularities involving the village fiscal officer.

“Basically the village became aware of some potential financial irregularities and asked us just to assist with the investigation should there be any need for local help,” the sheriff added. “We’ve chosen officer Jared Oliver of our department to assist with the investigation and he attended. ... Some of the issues that have arisen were discussed with both the state auditor’s office and the village officers.”

The request came from Meister early Wednesday morning.

“Village of Milan Fiscal Officer Mary Bruno was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 30 pending an investigation of her accounting practices,” Meister stated in a letter to Sigsworth. “The Auditor of State’s fraud division was contacted, and an investigation was assigned to conduct a full audit of village finances. Should the state request assistance on the local level, I would like to request your office handle the investigation. There is an initial meeting set up with the investigator this morning at 10 a.m. and I assume the audit will begin soon afterward.”

Sigsworth responded to Meister with this message: “We will assist the Auditor of State’s office and/or conduct further investigation as necessary in an attempt to determine if any wrongdoing has occurred and will follow through with the filing of any appropriate criminal charges as recommended by the Erie County Prosecutor once the investigation is concluded. Chief Deputy Jared Oliver has been assigned to this investigation.”

Sigsworth said while he has dealt with inquiries involving other places throughout Erie County, he has not seen an issue like this before in Milan, whether with Burno or her predecessors.

“Nothing like this,” he said. “We’ve been involved in investigations throughout the county in the past but I don’t recall any with a fiscal officer for the village of Milan.”

Milan council called an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the situation involving Bruno in a public meeting that lasted short of 10 minutes before entering into a closed-door executive session to “discuss personnel.”

“On Monday the mayor (Steve Rockwell) put the fiscal officer on paid administrator leave, pending an inquiry,” said Randy Stickler, village solicitor. “We can’t answer any other questions because there’s an ongoing inquiry.”

Julie Stelzer, currently a head utility clerk with Milan, also was approved to assist Sandusky officials in the daily operations for Milan as an interim fiscal officer.

No action was made following executive session.

The next meeting for council is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

This is not the first time there has been controversy involving Bruno.

In 2012 Bruno discovered a $500,000 mistake made by a former village administrator, Bruce Bowie. Former Mayor Robert Bickley claimed Bowie and Bruno had not been getting along and required the two participate in mediation through the Ohio Commission of Dispute Resolution. Bowie ultimately was fired when Rockwell received the position as village mayor.

Controversy swirled around Bruno again in 2013 when answers regarding a diminishing fund for police differed on on two separate occasions.

Bruno "kept reducing (the) budget to the point (Chief Jim Rose) couldn't do any work. She said we don't have any money in the general fund,” former council member John Fox had said.

Bruno had then changed her response at a following council meeting.