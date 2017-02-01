Norwalk police pursue teen in low-speed chase

A man tried to evade police on Tuesday, leading one Norwalk officer into a low-speed pursuit through town.

Officer Hayden Service arrested Dakota M. Hall, 18, of Cleveland, after noticing Hall’s vehicle at the intersection of Franklin Street and Milan Avenue. Service ran Hall’s license plate through the computer and discovered his driving privileges were under a drug offense suspension.

Service turned on his lights and siren to stop Hall on Franklin Street, but the teen turned onto Milan Avenue. He quickly accelerated before turning onto St. Mary’s Street, according to the police report. He then traveled on Chatham, Erie and Garden streets while Service tried to catch up.

“I requested additional units at this time as I believed the vehicle was intentionally trying to evade me,” Service wrote in his report.

Eventually, the officer caught up to Hall at a residence on Chatham Street. Hall was headed for the back of the home when Service stopped him. Later, the teenager admitted that he neither lived at the residence nor knew who did.

Norwalk Capt. David Smith and Officer Jonathan Crabill also arrived at the home, and police took the driver into custody. In his report, Service said Hall “was very apologetic for his actions” when spoken to.

His vehicle was towed from the scene by Norb’s Towing.