Police catch man on the run

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue Police Department took Daniel L. Wright, 29, of Bellevue, into custody at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The department made an announcement on its Facebook page, although few details were released. Not long after this, the police reported their phone lines were down.

Police had been searching for Wright since Saturday, when they received word that he had assaulted his mother and threatened to kill her. According to the report, his mother told police he said he would not be taken alive and that he looked forward to “suicide by cop.”

Following this incident, Wright was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.