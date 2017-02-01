Local coach resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

ATTICA — A former bus driver and the head girls’ basketball coach is facing allegations of inappropriate communication involving a student.

Dave Stallings coached the Seneca East girls’ varsity basketball team until last month when he resigned from the position. His resignation followed an accusation made Jan. 25.

Although the allegations were originally reported to the school, any related information was sent to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office when Stallings resigned, said school Superintendent Laura Kagy.

“They are conducting the investigation,” she added.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office was unavailable for comment.

No charges had been filed as of press time.

Stallings was the coach for six years and a Seneca East bus driver during the 2010 to 2011 school year. That wasn’t his first coaching position.

“He’s got 16 years of coaching experience in different levels, different teams,” Kagy said.

She declined to comment further on the allegations.

The Seneca East school board held a special meeting to replace Stallings last week. They appointed athletic director Doug Mason in his place.

“He’s just going to take over to finish this season,” Kagy said.