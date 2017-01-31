BRIEF: Strange things are afoot at the Circle K

BELLEVUE — Employees at the West Main Street Circle K dealt with a number of strange events over the weekend.

It started on Friday night when a Circle K employee and someone else at the store called police regarding a suspicious person. A man was displaying strange behavior in the gas station convenience store, they said. The callers told police that the man was “hitting himself and appeared to be high on drugs.”

An officer showed up at the gas station and spoke to the 23-year-old male, a Sandusky resident, who apparently told them that he was having an issue with his cat. This, he said, was causing his strange behavior. The officer performed a sobriety test on him and ended up driving the man home, leaving his vehicle parked at Circle K for the moment.

On Sunday, Circle K employees had another strange incident where they dealt with possible drugs and bodily fluids. Police received a call at approximately 3:57 p.m. Sunday about a man who had spent a long time in the gas station rest room. When he finally left, employees discovered blood on the floor and a red tube with a powdery substance inside. Officers came and collected the tube and the powder, but declined to report on whether or not they collected the blood as well.