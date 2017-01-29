Waldock voted Norwalk post trooper of the year

The selection of Waldock, 23, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2016 at the Norwalk post. Fellow officers stationed at Norwalk chose Waldock based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Waldock is now in contention for the district and state Trooper of the Year Award, to be announced at a later date.

Waldock has served at the Norwalk post since joining the patrol in 2014.

Originally from Attica and a graduate of Seneca East High School, Waldock also attended the Marion Technical College before entering the patrol’s academy. This is the first time Waldock has earned Trooper of the Year honors.