No arrests yet in child porn bust

The investigation was started four to five months ago by the Crimes Against Children unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. During the investigation, BCI contacted Bellevue Detective Eric Burt and began to work with the Bellevue Police Department.

“They got in contact with me and, at that point, it was kind of a joint thing,” the detective said.

No one has been formally charged yet, and police declined to name a suspect as of Friday.

The investigation led to officers securing a search warrant on the home for child pornography, which was served at 10:36 a.m. Thursday. During a search, authorities found and seized a number of items.

“There were a lot,” Burt said. “Computers, laptops, separate hard drives, external hard drives, DVDs and USB memory sticks.”

Following the initial search, a second warrant was secured for drug paraphernalia.

“Some possible controlled substances, and/or narcotics, were located,” Burt said. “There were some pills found and some other unknown substances.”

Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman from the Ohio attorney general’s office, said someone living at the home allegedly had been downloading child pornography.

Del Greco said BCI has no reason to believe that the material involves any local children. The investigation is still ongoing.