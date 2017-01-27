Two arrested in Pike County drug investigation

Last night, authorities arrested Josh Rhoden, 38, on a felony charge of drug trafficking and John McJunkin, 63, on a felony charge of possession of drugs.

Search warrants were served on both suspects' homes on Grassy Fork Road in Peebles, where more than $8,000 in cash was seized, along with an estimated $7,700 in prescription pills, nine guns and a small amount of marijuana.

Although evidence in this case was discovered over the course of the ongoing investigation into last year's killings of eight members of the Rhoden family, this case is unrelated to the homicides, DeWine said.

The case is under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in coordination with Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr., and the U.S. 23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force.

Assistance was also provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Pike County Probation Department.

Authorities continue to request that anyone with information on the ongoing homicide investigation call 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.

The victims in the April killings were identified as Dana Rhoden, 37; Dana's ex-husband, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Frankie’s fianceé, Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, who is Christopher Rhoden Sr.'s brother; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin.

The majority of the victims were killed while sleeping in their beds, and Hannah Gilley was found just inches from her 4-day-old, who was unharmed. Another young child at the same residence also wasn’t harmed. DeWine has said it appeared the suspects were familiar with the crime scenes.

In the days after the killings, DeWine confirmed there were marijuana-growing operations at three of the Piketon homes where eight family members were found dead. He has not said whether that was released to the killings.

DeWine also called the mass slayings in Piketon "a pre-planned execution of eight individuals" and a "sophisticated operation,” adding that the killer or killers did "everything they could" to cover up evidence and make it difficult to solve the case.