logo

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 26

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Jan 27, 2017 at 11:13 PM

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 26:

Jennifer D. Enamorado, 27, 10668 Gore Orphanage Road, Amherst — Violation of probation

Crystal L. Goggleye, 35, 326 Elizabeth St., Willard — Disorderly conduct, FRA

Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Anthony R. Hicks, 24, 417 Second St., Willard — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 12 Welton Ave. — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Coley X. Walker, 29, 537 W. Sandusky St., Willard — Contempt

 

Not pictured because they have already been released:

Sherrie L. Tolson, 39, 154 W. Main St., Norwalk — Complicity in trafficking in drugs

Wayne W. Enderby, 23, 543 Spangler St., Willard — Trafficking in drugs - schedule II

Recommended for You