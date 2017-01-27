Concealed carry application process simplified at Huron County Sheriff's Office

“Also, we have changed our approval process,” said Amy Cawrse. “This will allow us to issue the concealed carry permits much faster. In most cases, they will be issued the next day.”

The office is also accepting credit and debit cards for concealed carry applications and fingerprinting services.

“We began accepting the cards in October of 2016 in order to simplify the process for the citizens,” stated Cawrse. “There is a minimum $2 fee in order to use your card, but most citizens don’t mind paying for the convenience. When the program first started, we only accepted money orders and certified bank checks. In keeping up with the times and demands from the citizens we decided to make it easier by accepting not only debit/credit cards, but personal checks as well.”

These forms of payment can also be used for Webcheck (fingerprinting) services.

The Webcheck services are going to see an increase beginning on Feb. 1. The fees are going to increase $5 per set of fingerprints, from $30 to $35 for a BCI or FBI and from $60 to $65 for both.

“Unfortunately, we have some equpiment that needs to be updated and it has to be paid for,” Cawrse said. “Sheriff Corbin would like to utilize alternative funding to help with the needs of the office so tax dollars don’t have to be used.”

The increase in fingerprinting fees will not affect concealed carry fees due to the fact that the State of Ohio sets those.

The hours for concealed carry applications and Webcheck services are Monday from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed. Contact Amy Cawrse at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office for more details.