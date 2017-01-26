Police find fugitive hiding in closet

Officers had been attempting to serve warrants on a West Washburn Street resident, Cody A. Hardy, 22, since early December. They showed up at his address, where his mother repeatedly turned them away.

“Several times his mother, Kim Messersmith, stated that he was not there, but refused us the opportunity to check the home,” wrote Lt. Joseph Hicks in a report.

During this time, the department also began receiving anonymous tips from someone who said they saw Hardy leave his mother and grandmother’s homes at different times.

“Everytime (sic) we would follow up on the call, we were refused entry to the home or during the times we were granted consent to search the homes he could not be found,” Hicks said.

Finally, these efforts paid off. Hicks returned to Messersmith’s Washburn Street house Tuesday and asked if she would allow him and Officer Dan Donnelley to search the home for Hardy. She agreed and let them in, according to the report.

Donnelley found Hardy hiding behind the clothes in a bedroom closet. He was then handcuffed and searched for weapons before being transported to the Huron County Jail on the two assault warrants.

Hardy’s mother, Messersmith, was charged with obstructing official business.