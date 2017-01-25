Police officer dies after being mowed down by a hit-and-run motorist

All forthcoming posthumous praise, honor guards, speeches and renditions of taps will be well deserved. Officer Fahey will be remembered for as long as the Cleveland Police Department exists because his ultimate sacrifice wraps him firmly in the mantle of hero.

Still, I can't help but wonder now how often Fahey, a Navy veteran, was thanked and encouraged before he was mowed down by a hit-and-run motorist around 6 a.m. Tuesday. How often did he hear the sincere expression: Thank you for your service!

As a society, we don't thank cops enough — especially in the current climate of distrust. I'm frequently amazed at the way police officers react when simply thanked or appreciated for their public service. The reactions run from genuine gratitude to stoic suspicion.

Most cops simply perform their jobs without expecting any public acknowledgement or even appreciation. Public service is often said to be its own reward. That's the essence of the response I generally hear from police officers whenever I ask why they chose their line of work.

I didn't know Fahey, but I suspect his motivation for public service was no different. He was struck down on I-90 while setting up road flares to help morning commuters navigate around an earlier accident. Fahey died almost instantly. He joins a fraternity that every officer views as an occupational hazard.

This moment calls for public reflection. When a cop is killed ensuring public safety, it's not enough to just posthumously say thank you. We should use such tragedies to remind ourselves how a civil society is designed to function. We need to carefully remember the missions of officers who toil in difficult, often thankless jobs, in order to maintain public peace and security.

Ever since a Cleveland watchman named John Osborne was stabbed to death by a drunk in December 1853, brave men and women have been willing to put their lives on the line to keep a city safe. This is continuing history that none of us should ever take for granted.

Each May, the nation honors its fallen officers. A week of services is observed to commemorate those who forfeited their lives in the call of service. This year, David Fahey's name will be added to the scroll of heroes honored for their service. He deserves our lasting gratitude. But we should never forget that a sincere "thank you" goes a lot further with the living than it does with the dead.

Officer Fahey isn't the only dedicated public servant to suddenly leave us in the past week. Cleveland Municipal Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka, 65, was found dead Sunday evening at home.

Pianka, a well-respected jurist and devoted public servant, was a neighborhood activist and preservationist at his core. He loved Cleveland's neighborhoods and fought from the bench to preserve them as best he could. Slum landlords and those who contributed to Cleveland's continuing foreclosure crisis found in Pianka an unrelenting foe.

Whoever succeeds Raymond Pianka as Cleveland's housing court judge has enormous shoes to fill.

