New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 24

Dennis A. Bishop Jr., 40, 149 Whittlesey Ave. — OVI over .17
Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Johnathan F. Collum, 36, 95 Hester St. — Violation of probation
Kristina K. Cross, 31, 75 Milan Ave. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Emily A. Gayheart, 27, 54 Mill St., Plymouth — Menacing
Logan M. Griggs, 23, 108 E. Madison St., Sandusky — FRA
Cody A. Hardy, 22, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Violation of probation
Brian S. Lemaitre, 34, 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue — Habitual sex offender: change of address
Jeffrey D. Taylor, 26, P.O. Box 411, Monroeville — Obstructing official business
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Zachary E. Cooper, 27, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic violence