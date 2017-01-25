logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 24

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Jan 25, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 24:

Dennis A. Bishop Jr., 40, 149 Whittlesey Ave. — OVI over .17

Benjamin W. Burkhart, 26, 227 Madden St., Bellevue — Violation of probation

Johnathan F. Collum, 36, 95 Hester St. — Violation of probation

Kristina K. Cross, 31, 75 Milan Ave. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Emily A. Gayheart, 27, 54 Mill St., Plymouth — Menacing

Logan M. Griggs, 23, 108 E. Madison St., Sandusky — FRA

Cody A. Hardy, 22, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Violation of probation

Brian S. Lemaitre, 34, 107A Thomas Drive, Bellevue — Habitual sex offender: change of address

Jeffrey D. Taylor, 26, P.O. Box 411, Monroeville — Obstructing official business

 

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Zachary E. Cooper, 27, 520 Milan Ave. — Domestic violence

