State Patrol investigating serious crash

Dylan Christie, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Ohio 103. Mr. Christie suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Willard Mercy by EMS. Mr. Christie was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. John McCraw, 54, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio was driving a 2017 International Semi southbound on Ohio 61. Mr. McCraw was wearing his safety belt and was not injured in the crash.

Mr. Christie was eastbound on Ohio 103 and Mr. McCraw was southbound on Ohio 61. Mr. Christie failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the side of Mr. McCraw’s semi trailer. There is no indication of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Ohio 61 was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash. Assisting on scene were Willard Fire Department, Willard Mercy EMS, Wilcox’s Towing, ODOT and the Huron County Sherriff’s Office.