Police receive call about alleged human bone

The Bellevue Police Department received a call at approximately 1:44 p.m. from officer Seth Strecker about a possible human bone found outside the children’s indoor playground on Cherry Boulevard.

A woman had been cleaning out the water-filled cigarette ash buckets outside of the building. When she dumped the contents of one bucket, a bone fell out.

“The bone appeared to be an animal bone,” wrote Officer Joshua Pickens.

Pickens reported he took a photo of the bone and placed it into evidence so a detective could further investigate. It was confirmed to be from an animal after an investigation, although police reports did not specify what animal it might be from.