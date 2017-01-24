New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Jan. 23

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St., Norwalk — Possession of drugs - Schedule I, II; possession of drugs - heroin
Luke M. Mahon, 36, 56 Broadway St., Shelby — Contempt
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Dustin L. Bannworth, 31, 12 1/2 Rule St., Norwalk— Domestic violence
Matthew R. Born, 25, 1846, Clinton Rd., Collins — Pass double yellow line, hit skip/leave - private property
Marc S. Hayden, 51, 5780 Erie Wave, Lorain — DUI, DUI over .17, operating motor vehicle without control
Charles J. Lambert, 39, 6 Olde Village Road, Norwalk — Disorderly conduct
Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard — Theft, violation of probation
Anthony M. Simpson, 21, 8311 Chesterfield Ave., Parma — Receiving stolen property, complicity to burglary