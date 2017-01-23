logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22

Reflector Staff Writer • Today at 11:45 AM

Pictures and Information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22:

Gracella I. Alejandro, 35, 105 Woodbine St., Willard — Theft of a credit card

Seth M. Hay, 23, 3233 Ohio 598, Willard — Violation of probation

John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence

Todd A. McCallister, 24, 4757 Wenz Road, Wakeman — Violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance

Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI

Jennifer M. Villarreal, 36, 22 Ridge St., Monroeville — Contempt

 

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Stacy R. Hicks, 40, 1835 Thomas Rd., Willard — DCI

Robert E. Whyel, 62, 2948 Neal Zick Lot, Willard — Menacing by stalking

