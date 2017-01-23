New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22

Gracella I. Alejandro, 35, 105 Woodbine St., Willard — Theft of a credit card
Seth M. Hay, 23, 3233 Ohio 598, Willard — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, W. 52nd St., North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Todd A. McCallister, 24, 4757 Wenz Road, Wakeman — Violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance
Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI
Jennifer M. Villarreal, 36, 22 Ridge St., Monroeville — Contempt
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Stacy R. Hicks, 40, 1835 Thomas Rd., Willard — DCI
Robert E. Whyel, 62, 2948 Neal Zick Lot, Willard — Menacing by stalking