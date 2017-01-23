Norwalk cops find codeine during traffic stop

Norwalk police officers stopped a vehicle at about 3:56 p.m. Saturday near 84 Benedict Ave. They discovered the driver, 39-year-old Edward Gibson, of Norwalk, was driving under suspension. He was cited, and his passenger, 32-year-old Nichole Dunn, also of Norwalk, was given a summons by police for allegedly having an open container in a motor vehicle.

Police also performed a search of the vehicle, which turned up a bindle of white powder. Since Saturday, a lab test has determined the powder contains codeine. Gibson and Dunn may face other charges pending further lab results.

Dunn entered treatment in lieu of sentencing in December for a charge of possession of fentanyl.