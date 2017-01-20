El Chapo to face judge today in Brooklyn

Guzman will appear today in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, where he will stand trial at a later date. Stringent security measures were being put in place around the Manhattan jail where Guzman is to be held, a law enforcement source said. The Brooklyn Bridge will be closed while the drug lord is being transported to court.

The extradition may have been timed. Mexican authorities wanted to turn over Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, before today's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN. Trump angered Mexico during his campaign by demanding it pay for a border wall.