Man, horse killed after truck collides with Amish buggy

The crash occurred at 6:15 a.m. in Huntington Township, south of Wellington.

A 2007 Ford F-550 and an Amish Buggy were both traveling north on Ohio 58 just south of Jones Road when the Ford struck the left rear of the buggy, ejecting both occupants, troopers said.

A passenger in the buggy, Jon Swartzentruber, 25, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lorain County coroner’s office, troopers said. The horse also was killed as a result of the collision.

The operator of the buggy, Levi Shetler, 54, of Wellington, initially was taken to Allen-Mercy in Oberlin and then transferred to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, Mark Jones, 61, of Jeromesville, was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.