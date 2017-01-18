Jewish community centers throughout country victimized by bomb threats

Press reports say threats have been called into nearly 20 Jewish community centers since early this month. Among other the locations are New York; Nashville; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Tenafly, N.J. Reports said the FBI and local police were investigating.

Last week, there were reports of threats and evacuations in Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts and Tennessee. No attacks or injuries were reported. The community centers typically house fitness centers, preschools and recreational programs.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) issued the following statement after the bomb threats: “Connie and I stand in solidarity with Jewish communities across the country against these hateful threats of violence toward our friends and neighbors. Every American has the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities, and each of us has a responsibility to stand against efforts to intimidate or endanger our fellow Ohioans. I am grateful to local law enforcement for their efforts to investigate these threats and keep the centers safe.”

