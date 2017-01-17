Deer carcasses found dismembered, disemboweled near Akron

The carcasses of at least three deer were found dismembered and disemboweled on the side of Rex Hill Road on Friday morning. The does were wrapped in duct tape, some with skin torn from muscle or legs missing entirely. One appeared to be just the torso of a deer or another animal. At least three of the carcasses seemed to have holes bored into their chests.

Officials said the deer did not appear to be killed for meat. Instead, it seemed someone harvested organs from the animals before dumping them.

Police Lt. Ed Klein said on Monday that the department was notified about the gruesome scene at about 9 a.m. Friday, but investigators have no leads to resolve the mysterious incident.

“Somebody dumped them there,” he said. “It doesn’t look normal.”

He said animal control was called to collect the carcasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Franklin police at (330) 882-3281.

