Dayton police search for man who stabbed, robbed pizza delivery driver

DAYTON — Police continue to look for a man they say robbed and then stabbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday morning in Dayton.

The victim, working for Domino's at 2 North Smithville Road in Dayton, was attacked while delivering a pizza to a home in the 20 block of South Westview Avenue, according to a police report.

While sitting in his car and attempting to lock the doors as the attacker approached, the delivery driver told police the man jumped into the locked car through an opened front passenger window.

The attacker then told the victim to drive and hand over whatever money he had, according to the report.

After giving the man the $15 to $20 he had, the Domino's employee tried to leave the car and in the process was stabbed in his lower right side torso.

According to the report, the driver told police his attacker fled northbound on South Westview Street and then in the direction of East Third Street.

The driver suffered an inch deep gash on his side and was treated by medics before refusing transport to the hospital.

