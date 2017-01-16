Man flees scene of crash, leaves beer cans behind

Norwalk police found Jesse M. Peterson, 27, of 35 Franklin St., hiding in a shed at his address following the crash, which occurred about 9:21 p.m., according to a report. They tracked down Peterson to the shed, where Officer Jonathan Crabill reported finding Peterson lying on the floor in the fetal position “trying to conceal his presence.”

Crabill described the man’s eyes as “glassy,” adding that “his speech was slurred and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”

Peterson was charged with driving under the influence, a hit-skip violation, driving with a suspended license, failure to control and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

This arrest occurred after a pickup truck hit a utility pole on Milan Avenue, sustained serious damage and rolled onto its side in the middle of the road.

A search of the ruined pickup truck — which was later reported stolen by its owner — turned up several unopened 24-ounce cans of beer, Sgt. Jim Montana wrote in his report.

In Montana’s official report, he wrote Peterson told him he didn’t think he was drunk, although Peterson said he drank four 24-ounce cans of beer or “tall boys.”

Peterson was charged with driving under the influence and later provided a sample of his breath — returning a blood-alcohol content result of .189, which was over the legal limit.

This isn’t Peterson’s first run-in with police.

He has a number of convictions and charges in Norwalk Municipal Court including possession of criminal tools, theft, criminal damaging and operating a vehicle under the influence. He was also arrested on a municipal court warrant in December in connection with violating his probation for failing to appear for a probation hearing.

Peterson was still in the Huron County Jail on one charge as of Monday afternoon: unauthorized use of a vehicle.