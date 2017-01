Lisa F. Frey, 49, called the Bellevue Police Department for help retrieving some belongings. She wanted officers to come to an apartment where the residents reportedly were refusing to give her items back.

An officer arrived at the East Main Street residence before Frey, whom police discovered had an active warrant out of Erie County. Instead of retrieving her belongings, Frey was taken into custody and turned over to sheriff’s deputy at the Bellevue Elementary School.