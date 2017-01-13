That is what happened earlier this week at Edison High School when a freshman threatened to bring a gun to school.

When the boy was taken into custody Thursday morning he told officials he was just joking.

“That’s not a joke,” Erie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said. “We take it very seriously.

According to reports, the boy admitted he made the statements on Wednesday.

It’s the second time in the last couple of months there has been an issue at the school.

“We arrested a kid maybe a month or two ago who was carrying a knife in school and threatened a kid,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

“The issue is when you make a threat to bring a gun to school and shoot people you have to take it seriously. People are going to become very, very concerned when somebody makes a statement to that effect, and rightfully so.”

Sigsworth said things are different these days.

“I don’t know if there are more things like this being said, but maybe people are taking it more seriously. In this situation, like the kid with the knife, the principal (Jeff Goodwin) immediately contacted us and the appropriate action was taken.”

The boy is being charged with aggravated menacing, Sigsworth said.

“Again, in light of what is going on, statements like that are no joking matter,” Sigsworth said. “Individuals who are charged with the safety of children in our schools do not take statements like that as a joke.”

Edison Local Schools Superintendent Tom Roth said protecting his students is the No. 1 priority.

“We contact the sheriff to make sure everybody is safe and to be cautious,” Roth said. “Whether or not we think this is serious we have to be safe and call the sheriff. They do their investigateion and we do our own investigation.”

It’s a shame we have to look at it like this but this is the day and age we are living in. It’s different than it used to be. We do what we have to and sometimes it is much more severe than what would have happened when we were young. We develop our safety plans to make sure our students and faculty are safe. We follow the plans and it is simple as that. We do everything in our power to keep everybody safe.”

When asked about what would happen to the student, Roth said “I really can’t comment on the discilpine the student was given.”

.