WAKEMAN — U.S. 20, between Ohio 60 and Ohio 303, is now opened. The road was previously closed due to a semi roll over.

* * *

(ORIGINAL POST)

WAKEMAN — U.S. 20, between Ohio 60 and Ohio 303, is closed due to a semi roll over.

A detour route for eastbound motorists is U.S. 20 to Ohio 303, east on Ohio 303 to Ohio 60, north on Ohio 60 back to U.S. 20. The detour route is posted.

There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen.