Troopers seize $800,000 worth of Ecstasy pills in traffic stop

At 2:14 p.m. Monday, troopers stopped a 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with Texas license plate registration, for a lane violation on Interstate 80, near milepost 72 eastbound. Troopers received consent to search the vehicle, which revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Ken Lam, 33, of Houston, Texas was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center. Lam was charged with possession and trafficking in MDMA, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Troopers made two other significant drug busts in recent days.

Troopers seized one pound of marijuana valued at $4,550 from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on Interstate 71 northbound in Warren County.

During contact with the driver, Amari N. Taylor, 24, of Cleveland Heights, troopers smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a box containing the marijuana. Taylor was incarcerated in the Warren County Jail on charges for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

And troopers seized 366 grams of shatter (a marijuana concentrate), 144 jars of THC infused beverage, and 14 grams of marijuana valued at $11,000 from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation. The stop was made at 4:53 p.m. Jan. 4 on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

During contact with the driver, Terica Poole, 36, of Akron, troopers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband. Poole was incarcerated in the Lorain County Jail on charges for possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.