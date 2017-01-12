Mom punched daughter to death, police say

The pair face murder-related charges for the death of their daughter Ashley Zhao, whose body was found Tuesday inside her parents' Asian food restaurant after they falsely reported Monday night that she had disappeared from the business.

Both parents are Chinese natives. The father, Liang Zhao, is a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to Jackson Township police. Ashley's mother, Mingming Chen is not.

They made their first court appearance Wednesday before Massillon Municipal Court Judge Eddie Elum. He said he set a high bond because Chen could face deportation and Zhao has relatives in New York. Preliminary hearings for both are set for 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in Massillon Municipal Court.

Led into court wearing red jumpsuits from the county jail and shackles, the pair did not say anything other than answer the judge's questions. Neither showing any emotion, Chen lowered her head as the judge talked to her.

Cristin Roush of the Stark County Public Defender's Office represented the married pair. She said Chen spoke conversational English and likely would need a translator in future proceedings. Zhao, she said, spoke English. He told the judge he has lived in the United States for more than 20 years. Elum appointed Jacob Will as Zhao's attorney.

Chen is charged with murder while Zhao faces complicity to murder, both first-degree felonies. Both also are charged with felonious assault.

Police allege Chen punched the child several times in the head, and that when Zhao found the child on the floor, he tried to clean her up before unsuccessfully attempting CPR. Jackson police say they concealed the body somewhere inside the restaurant but have not elaborated.

Investigation continues

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. No results were released.

In the meantime, custody of the couple's second child was transferred to county social workers.

Never stopped search

Ashley Zhao was reported missing about 9:30 p.m. Monday from a back room at Ang's Asian Cuisine, 4924 Portage St. NW.

Police were told the child had gone to a back room to nap about 4:30 p.m. and, when Chen went to check on her about 9 p.m., she was missing, said township police Chief Mark Brink. The couple had also told police the child has been known to wander out the back door.

Police continued their search, with assistance from multiple other law enforcement agencies, until they found her body inside the restaurant, where the couple had spent most of the day during the search.

Emergency personnel, including the Jackson Township police and firefighters spent hours scouring the area behind and near the restaurant.

A statewide endangered child advisory was issued. Jackson police asked on Facebook that anyone who was at the restaurant on Monday contact them. Throughout the day Tuesday, Jackson police were stationed at the restaurant.

The hidden body was discovererd Tuesday afternoon.

"We never stopped searching. We were searching from 9:30 p.m. Monday until her body was found," Brink said. Although officers initially searched the building, "The body was concealed inside the restaurant," he said.

Investigators have not said if the assault occurred at the restaurant or elsewhere. Police and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation officials were at their apartment Tuesday night.

———

Staff writer Ed Balint contributed to this report

©2017 The Repository, Canton, Ohio

Visit The Repository, Canton, Ohio at www.cantonrep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.