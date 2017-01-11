Teen charged in crash that killed 2 high school football players

Lawrence Slygh was charged Monday with two counts of vehicular homicide at Allen County Juvenile Court. While the Juvenile Court has different guidelines, the charges if Slygh were an adult each would be a first-degree misdemeanor. A prehearing is scheduled for Feb. 2 for Slygh to make his first appearance in court.

Meanwhile, the parents of one of the Elida teenagers killed in a crash on state Route 309 has filed a lawsuit.

Monica and Marc Dulebohn filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the death of their 15-year-old son, Drew Patrick Dulebohn. They are suing the driver of the vehicle, Slygh, as well as Progressive Insurance, Travelers Insurance and Medical Mutual Insurance.

The crash occurred Aug. 12. The lawsuit alleged Slygh was negligent in the operation of the vehicle that crashed resulting in serious injuries to Drew Dulebohn and ultimately his death. The lawsuit said Slygh failed to exercise reasonable control of the vehicle.

The parents also are suing for medical bills, funeral and burial expenses, as well as for pain and suffering on behalf of their son as well as mental anguish they and their son suffered, according to the lawsuit.

The Dulebohns have insurance policies with Progressive and Travelers on behalf of their son and Medical Mutual has the health insurance policy for their son. Those companies have an interest in the lawsuit because all have paid or will be asked to pay claims.

The crash happened on state Route 309 near the Redd Road intersection. Jakob Sexton, also 15, died of injuries from the crash.

Slygh was driving a pickup truck when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and the vehicle went airborne striking a fence and tree before overturning.

Dulebohn and Sexton were both passengers in the truck along with Jaxson Swickrath, 15, of Elida, Jaden Boroff, 15, of Lima, and Alana Rankin, 16, of Lima. All but Rankin were members of the Elida High School football team.

The tragedy brought an outpouring of support from the community including other local high schools and high school football teams.

