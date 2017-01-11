logo

Woman stabbed at apartment complex

Ivy Keller • Updated Jan 11, 2017 at 10:42 PM
ivykeller@norwalkreflector.com

BELLEVUE — A woman was stabbed at Bellevue’s Nickel Plate Plaza apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a police report. 

The Bellevue Police Department received a call at 4:56 p.m., asking officers to come to an apartment for an assault with a knife.

When police arrived, the victim was reportedly conscious and breathing. Officers told her to keep pressure on the wound until medical help could arrive. The resident was then transported to the emergency room for an evaluation.

The 44-year-old victim, a Bellevue woman, was not fatally injured.

Police took a female Nickel Plate Plaza resident into custody.

No charges have been made, and the suspect’s name has not been released.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

