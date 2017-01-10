Speedway robbed by man maybe wearing pink earmuffs; police following leads

Detective Capt. Shawn Nelson said police have a video recording of the incident, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m.

The robbery had a knife and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

He wore multiple layers of clothing, Nelson said, and may have been wearing pink earmuffs.

The robber was also reported to be a very thin white male, 6 feet tall, who was wearing a big, black coat and a red scarf. One report said he was wearing a pink hoodie and was "dressed very bizarre." He was also said to have a medical bandage on his head.

The gas station clerk told police the thief left on foot heading north.

Police gathered evidence from the scene that may help in identifying a suspect, Nelson said.

___

