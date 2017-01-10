logo

Fatal Crash on US 20

• Updated Jan 11, 2017 at 9:05 AM

Sandusky County - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 175 in York Township. The crash occurred on Jan. 10 at 8:32 a.m. Through the course of the on scene investigation Troopers learned that a 2000 Volvo Conventional Semi Truck driven by Latimore Rogers III, 53, of Dallas Texas, was traveling westbound on US 20.

Robert E. Zechman Jr., 57, of Sarasota, Florida, was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition. Mr. Zechman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when Mr. Rogers lost control of his commercial vehicle. Mr. Rogers went across the median and into the eastbound lane of U.S. 20, striking Mr. Zechman’s vehicle. Both vehicles went off the south side of the roadway prior to final rest. Mr. Zechman was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash by emergency personnel. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriffs Office, Clyde Police Department, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, ODOT, The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer, and Madison Motors.

