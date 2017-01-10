Fatal Crash on US 20

Robert E. Zechman Jr., 57, of Sarasota, Florida, was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition. Mr. Zechman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when Mr. Rogers lost control of his commercial vehicle. Mr. Rogers went across the median and into the eastbound lane of U.S. 20, striking Mr. Zechman’s vehicle. Both vehicles went off the south side of the roadway prior to final rest. Mr. Zechman was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash by emergency personnel. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriffs Office, Clyde Police Department, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, ODOT, The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer, and Madison Motors.