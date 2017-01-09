New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8

Marcus R. Chaffee, 37, 3554 W. U.S. 20., Monroeville — Contempt
Jodi L. Cojoc, 26, 421 N. Main St., Willard — Nonsupport
Vernon W. Felty, 40, 4872 Ohio 61, Plymouth — Domestic violence
Jesse B. Green, 35, 113 E. Main St. — Domestic violence
Nichole M. Hamm, 37, 2614 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky — Contempt
Justin A. Hinkle, 20, 29 Cooper St., Wakeman — Violation of probation
John T. Jason, 26, North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence
Alicia N. Johnson, 26, 5144 N. U.S. 250 — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Theft, contempt
Joseph W. Lopez, 22, Lorain — Violation of probation
Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 1224 Peru Olena Road — Theft of a credit card
Shaun M. O’Donnell, 32, 141 Milan Ave. — Theft
Rzell M. Robinson, 32, 1444 Wamajo Drive, Sandusky — Obstructing official business
Patrick E. Ruzicka, 37, Elyria — Contempt
Samson G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Violation of probation
Courtney L. Sweet, 22, 226 Motson St., Willard — Violation of probation
Thomas B. Thompson, 31, 319 Marshall Ave., — Possession of drugs - marijuana
Korey M. Zajicek, 21, Amherst — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs - schedule I, II
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Robert D. Barton, 21, 129 N. Pleasant St. — Driving under DUI suspension
Krista A. M. Eustace, 29, Elyria — Identity fraud
Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation
Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence