New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8

Marcus R. Chaffee, 37, 3554 W. U.S. 20., Monroeville — Contempt

Jodi L. Cojoc, 26, 421 N. Main St., Willard — Nonsupport

Vernon W. Felty, 40, 4872 Ohio 61, Plymouth — Domestic violence

Jesse B. Green, 35, 113 E. Main St. — Domestic violence

Nichole M. Hamm, 37, 2614 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky — Contempt

Justin A. Hinkle, 20, 29 Cooper St., Wakeman — Violation of probation

John T. Jason, 26, North Fairfield — Tampering with evidence

Alicia N. Johnson, 26, 5144 N. U.S. 250 — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

David L. Kilgore Jr., 27, 109 Motson St., Willard — Theft, contempt

Joseph W. Lopez, 22, Lorain — Violation of probation

Kenneth K. Low III, 27, 1224 Peru Olena Road — Theft of a credit card

Shaun M. O’Donnell, 32, 141 Milan Ave. — Theft

Rzell M. Robinson, 32, 1444 Wamajo Drive, Sandusky — Obstructing official business

Patrick E. Ruzicka, 37, Elyria — Contempt

Samson G. Smith, 20, Fremont — Violation of probation

Courtney L. Sweet, 22, 226 Motson St., Willard — Violation of probation

Thomas B. Thompson, 31, 319 Marshall Ave., — Possession of drugs - marijuana

Korey M. Zajicek, 21, Amherst — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs - schedule I, II

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Robert D. Barton, 21, 129 N. Pleasant St. — Driving under DUI suspension

Krista A. M. Eustace, 29, Elyria — Identity fraud

Alana M. Luppino, 29, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation

Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic violence