Man held at gunpoint in Richmond Township

At 1:23 a.m. today the Huron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Richmond Township resident regarding somebody breaking into their garage. The resident also advised they had caught the subject inside one of the cars on the property and they were holding the subject at gun point.

Sgt. Shupp and Det. Larson responded to the call. Willard Police officers Poggiali and Salazar were requested and responded to the residence where they detained the subject until deputies arrived.

Hamman was booked into the Huron County Jail for breaking and entering and will appear in the Norwalk Municipal Court later this morning.

Last week, Willard police used a warrant to arrest Hamman at his home at 3335 Austin Drive. He was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony punishable by two to eight years in prison, in connection with a series of burglaries in October.

“Mr. Hamman resisted his arrest and was taken into custody after struggling with the officers. Once in custody, officers discovered suspected illegal drugs on Mr. Hamman’s person,” Chief Mark Holden said in a prepared statement following Tuesday’s incident.

Police identified the suspected drug as heroin.

Hamman was transported to the Huron County Jail. He was freed after posting a $20,000 bond later that day.