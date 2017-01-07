Man refused to let EMS worker administer naloxone after suspected overdose

Bellevue police responded to the 9-1-1 call and reportedly found Joseph L. McGrady, 24, of 975 Monroe St., Bellevue, on his back next to the living room couch. They also reportedly met with a woman giving McGrady CPR and another female — Julie Edwards, who was arrested later.

McGrady was breathing shallowly upon arrival, but sat up and tried to stand when an officer tried to move him away from the couch, according to the police report.

Sgt. Todd Trego said McGrady denied taking any drugs, but Edwards said he had snorted heroin. North Central EMS soon arrived and attempted to administer naloxone.

McGrady “would not allow them to,” wrote Trego.

Trego noted that McGrady seemed to be disoriented for a short time after coming to consciousness and that he thought one EMT was his cousin and asked if the cops were there while looking right at Trego.

North Central eventually was able to transport him to The Bellevue Hospital. Following his treatment, McGrady was taken into custody on a warrant out of Bellevue. As of Friday afternoon, he was still booked into the Huron County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under OVI suspension and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Edwards also was arrested following the overdose incident. She turned up as the subject of a missing person report filed through the Fremont Police Department.

Bellevue officers spoke with Fremont police to let them know about Edwards and soon were contacted by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office about a probate order on Edwards. Police spoke with her and a deputy met officers to take custody of her.