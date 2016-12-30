Search continues for missing plane

The cause of the disappearance is unknown.

At 11:30 p.m., Thursday, the Coast Guard was notified by air traffic control that a Cessna Citation 525 with six people aboard headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, had disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport about 2 miles into Lake Erie.

Currently searching is an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, aboard a Dolphin helicopter, and an aircrew from 424 Search and Rescue Squadron at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, aboard a CC-130 fixed-wing airplane.

A crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, homeported in Detroit, is also on scene and assisting in the search.

Weather in the area at the time was reported as seas from 12 to 15 feet with winds around 30 knots.

Further updates will be released as they become available.