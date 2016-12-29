Toddler dies after shooting himself last week with father's gun

COLUMBUS — The father of a 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the head last week will have to wait to learn whether he will face more serious charges since the child has died.

The boy, Jae'Son Hill, shot himself in the head on Dec. 21 after his father, Brandon L. Hill, 34, left a gun unattended, according to court records. Jae'Son died last Friday at Nationwide Children's Hospital, authorities say.

Brandon Hill drove with his son for help about 2:30 p.m. to a pizza shop not far from his home, telling a police officer that the shooting occurred inside their house in the 2700 block of Noe-Bixby Road. Hill was charged with child endangering, a third-degree felony, at the time.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office will now present the case to a grand jury for other possible charges in light of the boy's death, Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said.

Besides his father, Jae'Son is survived by his mother, Champagne Houchins, two siblings, grandparents and a great-grandmother.