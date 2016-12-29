Skimmer sweep conducted in Huron County

A skimmer permits a person to obtain a customer’s debit or credit card information, as the device is placed inside the gasoline pump’s card reader at service stations.

On Wednesday, Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach and John McClaflin, sealer of weights and measures at the auditor’s office, performed unannounced inspections at two gasoline stations in Norwalk and three in Bellevue.

Overall, about 22 pumps were checked for skimmers in the random sweep.

“We will continue with random checks of pump card readers at gasoline stations,” Tkach said.

No skimmers were detected Wednesday.

McClaflin said the inspections were very well received by station owners and managers, who often accompanied Tkach and McClaflin during the inspections.

“We invited the station managers and owners to come out and have a look to see what it is we’re looking for,” McClaflin said. “That way, they can also look for these on their own.”

If a skimmer is detected, local law enforcement should be immediately contacted.

This fall and winter, skimmers have been discovered in Bellevue and Castalia, along with Hamilton and Butler counties.